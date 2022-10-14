The 76th Annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival returns this year and will run from Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16.

A community tradition since 1946, festival goers can expect a parade of local organizations, vendors and food trucks.

On Friday, October 14 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. attendees can enjoy the Clam Festival Wine Walk. The wine walks partner with local businesses to give people the opportunity to taste beers, wines and meet businesses.

This family-friendly weekend event features the Clam Festival parade on Saturday, October 15 at 10 a.m. Participants can meet on Price Street for the free Under the Sea-themed parade.

On Saturday morning, Esteem Surf Shop will be hosting a surf contest and the annual Clam Dig on Sunday for kids 11 and under will occur.

Saturday’s best local clam chowder cook-off contest is a crowd favorite where local Pismo Beach restaurants get the chance to compete for the title of "best local clam chowder" winner.

The clam chowder contest will take place from 12 to 1 p.m.

Organizers say this event sells out early every year. Tickets are $25 and participants will receive a 2oz portion of chowder from up to 10 local restaurants.

There will also be a free Kids Zone at the Pismo Promenade.