78-year-old woman goes missing in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for your help to find an elderly woman who went missing Sunday afternoon.

78-year-old Zoraida Bescos was last seen at around 2:30 p.m. at Stern's Wharf.

Police say she is mostly likely to be walking along the waterfront or along State Street.

Bescos was last wearing a black visor, a dark blue hooded jacket, blue pants, and black sneakers. She is 5’ 0”, 120lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Bescos is urged to call the Santa Barbara Police Department at (805)882-8900.

