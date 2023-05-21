7th Annual Central Coast Ukulele Festival takes place in Arroyo Grande

The 7th Annual Central Coast Ukulele Festival in Arroyo Grande took place earlier today. The festival featured local ukulele groups who come together to strum and sing every year. There were also two hula troops who danced traditional hula for the crowd.

"The easiest key to play is C right here. And just one one down. It is the beginning of a ukulele. So you start with C and then it's really easy to switch to an F. This is our Eighth Annual Ukulele Festival and it's just been a lot of fun to bring it here to Arroyo Grande," said Beverly Poorman, Ukulele Festival performer.

There was a big turnout for today's musical festival, as more than 100 people showed up to see the performances.