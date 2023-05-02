7th Annual Tamale Festival this weekend

The 7th Annual Tamale Festival is taking place this weekend.

It's happening at the Sunken Gardens in downtown Atascadero on Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

There will also be a special "First Fridays" Cinco de Mayo evening celebration on May 5 starting at 5:30 p.m. in the downtown area. The community is invited to come out downtown Friday night for a sneak peek of the tamale vendors that will be selling their delicious tamales, plus enjoy the "sip & shop" wine walk.

On Saturday, city officials say the Tamale Festival will have nearly 30 tamale vendors from across California offering a variety of tamales for purchase from gourmet to traditional to sweet tamales.

The popular “Best Tamale Contest” will be in the works, where all of the tamale vendors can showcase their outstanding work to our celebrity judges to decide the “best” tamale. Plus, the “Tamale Eating Contest” and the “Chihuahua Costume & Pet Contest” will be available for those who wish to participate.

For event information and the entertainment schedule, go to VisitAtascadero.com/TamaleFest. For tickets to the Friday evening “Sip & Shop” hosted by the Chamber, go to atascaderochamber.org.

For any other questions, please call the city at (805) 470-3360.