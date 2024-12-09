7th annual Veteran Tree event made some holiday wishes come true for veterans and families in need

The holidays came early for some local veterans eager to give back to other veterans in need.

Veteran-led non-profit, Welcome Home Military Heroes, hosted their 7th annual Veteran Tree event on Sunday.

“I know what it takes for a veteran to ask for help because we're programmed to believe that we're not broken, we're fine,” Joshua Miller said.

Miller says he understands what it is like after spending seven years in the Army, so he's trying to make the holidays a little bit brighter for Veterans.

“It’s hard for veterans because they became disconnected from their families and everything else being away for so many years,” Miller said.

Bikers and cars made stops at eight local businesses across the Central Coast from Santa Maria to Atascadero.

“We're going in and picking up gifts that have already been dropped off and loading them into the trucks and if anyone wants to pick up a tag to honor a veteran or fulfill their wishes they can do that,” Robert Tolan said. "All these gifts will be dropped off and distributed to our local military heroes."

Each business has an angel tree filled with tags from veterans requesting certain items during the holidays: gifts like clothes, grocery store gift cards, and more.

“We get the names from veteran organizations locally or from local government agencies,” Tolan said.

This year is the largest year-to-year increase in holiday wishes from veterans with over 400 tags on eight trees.

One local business owner participating shares what it means for her.

“My dad was in the Air Force for 22 years so I strongly believe in supporting veterans and anything I can do to make their life easier during Christmas is a blessing to me,” Donna Willson said.

If you want to help you still can.

“You can pick a tag on the tree then they return the item to the tree unwrapped to the location with the tag and then we come in and get those gifts,” Tolan said.

There is still time to come pick up a ticket for a Veteran at any one of the locations listed below.

You must bring the gifts to any one store by Wednesday.

