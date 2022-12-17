8 Arrested at Santa Maria Police Department DUI Checkpoint

The Santa Maria Police Department arrested one driver on suspicion of DUI while conducting a DUI Checkpoint on Dec. 16th, 2022.

7 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, 196 vehicles were screened, and no drivers were arrested for other criminal charges.

The checkpoint was held at the 800 block of east Stowell Rd. from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.

The Santa Maria Police Department is committed to taking impaired drivers off the road.

Driving under the influence is not only dangerous but also has major consequences.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

The Santa Maria Police Department will hold additional DUI/Driver’s License checkpoints in the upcoming months.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.