8-week-old puppy, Shortbread, is looking for his forever home

Every week we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society and this week it is eight-week-old puppy, Shortbread's turn in the spotlight!

His mom was brought into an out-of-county shelter in bad shape and the veterinarians had to jump in to save the mom and her pups' lives. While the situation was dire they were able to save them all and bring eight puppies into the world. Woods Humane Society then stepped in to bring the whole lot to the Central Coast!

Right now he is only ten pounds but is growing fast an expected to be a medium to large mixed breed. Already his silly and sweet personality is showing and will make a great addition to a family that is ready to bring him into their home for life!

He will be available from noon to four p.m. Friday for adoption.

It is not just this litter of pups available, Woods Humane Society spokesperson Robin Coleman told us that it is a "puppy party right now". They expect to receive another litter of ten puppies this week and are anticipating even more to follow.

You can find full details on him and all the other available pets at this link!