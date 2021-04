What started out as a school assignment has become a career for an eight-year-old girl from Orcutt.

Anaiyah Alexander is now a published author, writing a book about sharing with her little brother.

Her new book: "Little Brothers are Annoying," has sold at least 300 copies nationwide.

Alexander held a book signing and celebratory party at Chef Rick's in Santa Maria Saturday afternoon.

You can purchase a copy of your own on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.