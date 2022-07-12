80K pounds of food distributed to Santa Maria non-profits

Two semi-trucks filled with non-perishable food items made drop-offs at several Santa Maria non-profits on Tuesday.

The distribution was donated and coordinated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Organizers with the church say approximately 80,000 pounds of food was donated.

There was a total of 48 pallets of food with 50 volunteers helping with the drop-offs.

"I am very happy to be here today representing the church and to know that in some small way we're making a contribution to the community," said Jay McCord, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokesperson.

Some of the non-profits that received donations include the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Good Samaritan Shelter, Nipomo Food Basket, Pacific Christian Center, and Central Coast Rescue Mission.

