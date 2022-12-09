$80M approved for pedestrian, bicycle, and safe routes in Santa Barbara County

The California Transportation Commission approved $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in the cities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Santa Barbara as well as the County of Santa Barbara, and Caltrans District 5 on Thursday, Dec. 7.

A number of critical active transportation projects were funded locally and statewide because of the California Budget Act of 2022 which added $1 billion of one-time state funds to the Active Transportation Program to address significant unmet needs for critical pedestrian, bicycle, and safe routes to school projects.

Caltrans District 5 representing Santa Barbara County in the Central Coast became the first-ever California Department of Transportation District to be awarded active transportation program funds to receive more than $8 million for the Los Alamos Connected Community Project.

Seven projects in Santa Barbara County were approved for funding by the California Transportation Commission representing the greatest number of projects funded in any year since the inception of the Active Transportation Program in 2013.

Those projects include 19 miles of new or improved sidewalks, bicycle lanes, and local road rehabilitation, 133 crosswalks, 174 accessible curb ramps, 27 streetscape amenities like signs, lights, greenways as well as safety improvements, and seven community education events.

