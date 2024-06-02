81st annual Elks Rodeo wraps up Sunday

After four jam-packed days, the 81st annual Elks Rodeo is coming to an end.

Sunday marks the last day.

The rodeo begins at 2 p.m. and will include three categories: PRCA, WRPA, and community events.

PRCA events include Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Saddle Bronc Riding, Team Roping, and Bareback Riding.

WPRA events consist of Barrel Racing and Breakaway Roping, and community events Jr. Breakaway Roping, Elks Team Roping, and Mutton Bustin.'

For information on ticket prices, or to buy some, click on this link.