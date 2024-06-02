Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

81st annual Elks Rodeo wraps up Sunday

sm elks rodeo.PNG
KSBY
sm elks rodeo.PNG
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jun 02, 2024

After four jam-packed days, the 81st annual Elks Rodeo is coming to an end.

Sunday marks the last day.

The rodeo begins at 2 p.m. and will include three categories: PRCA, WRPA, and community events.

PRCA events include Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Saddle Bronc Riding, Team Roping, and Bareback Riding.

WPRA events consist of Barrel Racing and Breakaway Roping, and community events Jr. Breakaway Roping, Elks Team Roping, and Mutton Bustin.'

For information on ticket prices, or to buy some, click on this link.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg