82-year-old woman suffers cardiac arrest on Hwy 154, pronounced dead on scene

An 82-year-old woman suffered cardiac arrest on a casino transportation bus on Highway 154 and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Santa Barbara County Fire officials.

Public information officer for Santa Barbara County Fire, Scott Safechuck said this incident occurred just after 10 a.m. on Sunday. The woman was on a bus on Highway 154 near the Lake Cachuma entrance.

Santa Barbara County Parks Department officials extricated the woman from the bus bathroom prior to Santa Barbara County Fire personnel and medics arrival.

Despite roadside resuscitation efforts, fire county officials say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.