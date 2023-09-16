86th Danish Days kicks off in Solvang

The annual Danish heritage festival, Solvang Danish Days, is taking place now through the weekend.

This is the event's 86th year.

The weekend will include a LEGO building competition, competitive eating contests, a Viking encampment event, and other activities designed for the whole family to enjoy.

"The feeling of Danish Days is more than just looking at Solvang. It is the spirit of Solvang, and it begins with food, of course," explained Dean Klitgaard of the Solvang Visitors Center. "So we have five great bakeries in this town where you can get wonderful pastries. We also have an A+ scheme for breakfast in the morning. You'll say, 'Well, what's an Æbleskiver?' Well, that's a pancake-like ball smothered with raspberry preserves, dusted with powdered sugar-- one of the most delicious breakfasts you can ever have served with Danish sausage called Medisterpølse. Now that is a treat and a half."

The festival takes place through Sunday.

For a full line-up of events, click here.

