87 active COVID cases at Santa Barbara County Main Jail, officials report

Officials report 87 active COVID-19 cases among inmates at the Main Jail.

The numbers are an increase from 54 active cases reported on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Since the outbreak began on Thursday, Dec. 9, a total 119 inmates have tested positive. On Tuesday afternoon, officials report that 28 have recovered and four have been released from custody.

Staff at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail have been follow-up testing inmates as they continue to eye the COVID outbreak.

Officials say that custody staff and Wellpath partners continuously monitor COVID-positive inmates at the jail.

Only 22 inmates are showing symptoms, officials say. None have required hospitalization.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says they will share ongoing information about the outbreak.