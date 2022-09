A power outage left a section of San Luis Obispo in the dark Friday morning.

895 PG&E customers east of Los Osos Valley Rd. and north of Hwy 101, near Laguna Lake, were left without power after an outage at 9:26 a.m.

Carina Corral, a spokesperson for PG&E, told KSBY the outage was caused by the company's Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings. The system triggers a power shutoff when it detects a potential fire danger.

Power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m.