8th annual plant sale underway at Cuesta College

Cuesta College is hosting its annual plant sale.

People in the community are invited to shop a selection of student-grown plants, all cultivated by the Cuesta College agriculture plant science program.

The plants on sale are selected by students and were chosen for San Luis Obispo County's unique growing conditions.

“They are dedicating so much. We learn how to graft. We learn how to transplant. We learn what plants need to be shaded before being sold, because we have house plants that need to stay in the house before taking out,” said student Grace Mensing.

Choose from an array of tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, and more.

Proceeds benefit the agriculture plant science program.

The sale runs through April 14.

