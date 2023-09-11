"9/11 Paddle Out" hosted by Ampsurf

This Monday morning, Ampsurf is hosting their "9/11 Paddle Out" event to honor those that lost their lives on the tragic day 22 years ago, and those who are still serving today.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Those who attend are asked to meet by the Pier Plaza in Pismo, while the paddle out will take place on the Southside of the pier.

Army Veteran and surf instructor, Kaite Watson, will be leading the paddle out.

For more information, or to sign up for the event, you can click on this link.

