9 cadets graduate from Hancock's CORE Custody Academy

Nine cadets graduated from Allan Hancock College’s CORE Custody Academy during a ceremony held at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc on Friday, according to an Allan Hancock College press release.

All nine graduates of CORE Academy Class #13 completed a comprehensive California Standards and Training for Corrections course consisting of 220 hours of instruction. College officials say the six-week academy is designed to prepare students mentally, morally, emotionally, and physically to work as correctional officers.

Some of the instructions included emergency planning in a custody facility, report writing, ethics, investigation procedures, contraband, arrest and control, physical fitness training, CPR/First Aid, and emergency vehicle operations.

Officials say seven of the CORE Academy graduates will go on to work as custody deputies for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Two other graduates will move on to serve in the Lompoc Police Department.

The CORE Academy Class #13 graduates include Javier Aguilera, Angel Garcia, Jasmine Hernandez, Jaemi Patascil, Stephanie Rodriguez, Alexis Cervantes-Rodriguez, Vanessa Stefono, Jonny Torres, and Maleik Wright.

Aguilera, Patascil, Rodriguez, Cervantes-Rodriguez, Stefono, Torres, and Wright will all move on to careers with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, while Garcia and Hernandez will serve with the Lompoc Police Department.