9 Hancock custody academy graduates going on to work at SB Co. Sheriff's Office

Nine recruits graduated from Allan Hancock College's CORE Custody Academy on Friday in Lompoc.

The graduates will go on to work as custody deputies for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

College officials say the California Standards and Training for Corrections course is designed to prepare students mentally, morally, emotionally, and physically to work as correctional officers.

"They try to put us under a lot of stress and prepare us for the stress of real life, so you just keep going. The key is to keep going, never give up," said Samantha Hansen, CORE Custody Academy Class #11 Valedictorian.

The 220-hour, six-week academy includes instruction on emergency planning, report writing, ethics, investigation procedures, contraband, arrest and control, physical fitness training, CPR/First Aid, and emergency vehicle operations