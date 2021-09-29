90-year-old Central Coast woman makes more than 4k masks during pandemic

A 90-year-old Arroyo Grande woman has sewn more than 4,000 masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Naomi Luby tells KSBY she started making masks because at the beginning of the pandemic there was a short supply of face coverings.

Luby started making 200 masks a day and she says that once she got to 4,000 that is when she lost count.

The masks go to churches, first responders, and other community members on the Central Coast who need them.

"A lot of churches needed them so I made them for churches and places that needed them anywhere I could find that needed them I gave them to them," said Luby.

All the sewing materials Luby uses to make the masks were donated by community members in Arroyo Grande.

Luby has also been making dolls for local hospitals and entered into a scarecrow contest at the Arroyo Grande Valley Harvest Festival.

Even though Luby has slowed her mask production down, she says she still makes them every now and then.