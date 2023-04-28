Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

911 service issues resolved in Santa Maria

911 Emergency.png
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Officials with the city of Santa Maria say 911 calls being placed in Santa Maria are still being answered despite some technical issues.
911 Emergency.png
Posted at 2:04 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 17:04:56-04

 911 service is now working normally in the City of Santa Maria.

 City officials say issues to the emergency service began Thursday when a truck struck a pole in the Los Angeles area, severing Verizon fiber lines.

While dispatchers were still able to answer 911 calls, they were unable to see the location of the call.

People making emergency calls to the Santa Maria Police Department while the repairs were underway were asked for their location and address.

The City says multiple other call centers were also impacted by the issue.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg