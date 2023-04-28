911 service issues resolved in Santa Maria

911 service is now working normally in the City of Santa Maria.

City officials say issues to the emergency service began Thursday when a truck struck a pole in the Los Angeles area, severing Verizon fiber lines.

While dispatchers were still able to answer 911 calls, they were unable to see the location of the call.

People making emergency calls to the Santa Maria Police Department while the repairs were underway were asked for their location and address.

The City says multiple other call centers were also impacted by the issue.