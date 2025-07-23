911 service restored in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo counties

911 service has been restored across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties following an outage that started Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, the issue was the result of a severed fiber optic line.

The outage reportedly affected both landline and cellular calls for Frontier Communications, Verizon and AT&T customers.

For anyone who continues to experience issues reaching 911, Text to 911 remains an option.

The outage also affected radar and air traffic telecommunications for local airports. While the SLO County Airport was affected for only a short time on Tuesday, flights at the Santa Barbara Airport remain grounded as of Wednesday morning.

The issue also forced SpaceX to scrub its planned launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Tuesday. That launch is now scheduled for 11:13 a.m. on Wednesday.