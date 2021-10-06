91st Pioneer Day Parade to take place Saturday in Paso Robles

The 91st Pioneer Day Parade will be held this coming Saturday, Oct. 9, after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The parade will take place in downtown Paso Robles at 10 a.m.

It will include horse-drawn wagons, tractors, vintage cars, and more.

The event is just one of many activities going on to celebrate this year's Pioneer Day which is the celebration of Paso Robles's rich history and heritage.

Other activities consist of a little cowboy/cowgirl contest, an antique tractor & wagon display and vintage engine show, and a horseshoe pitching contest.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, surrounding streets will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The first Pioneer Day took place on Oct. 12, 1931.

