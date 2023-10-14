93rd Annual Pioneer Day Parade celebrates Paso Robles’ rich history

The Pioneer Day Parade is one of Paso Robles greatest celebrations and oldest traditions.

On October 12, 1931 the first Pioneer Day Parade was held Downtown Paso Robles.

It is an annual event to say “thank you” to those who support businesses throughout the year and celebrates Paso Robles’ rich history of farming, agriculture, and more.

“Supporting all of our farmers and heritage at Paso Robles, all these great old tractors and the people who were farming and the grain and the businesses that support all of our town and our farmers,” Tony Domingos said.

Hundreds of people came together and year after year they keep coming back.

“It’s a wonderful tradition for Paso Robles," Culver said. "It was such a small community growing up here, and we love to see that the traditions are still carrying on.”

Bill Culver and friends celebrated their 50th high school reunion.

“Most people come to town. It's a party we spend all weekend gathering with our friends and it’s just a wonderful time because we all grew up together here,” Culver said.

Graduating from Paso Robles High School in 1973, Culver says it is an annual event they have attended together since they were kids.

“It means tradition. It means holding on to family values, agriculture and how important it is to our community not only here but feeding the world,” Culver said,

Decorated floats, marching bands and old tractors are only a few things seen at the parade on Saturday.

The parade is a way for the younger generation to learn what it was like before.

“Education for the young farmers and young 4H and FFA kids to support the community in an old fashioned way,” Culver said.

Emily Santiro is the Chapter Secretary of FFA.

“It really helps get all these clubs and different organizations more exposure so we know more about it,” Santiro said.

She says the parade brings everyone together.

“It brings the community together to join. You meet new friends and you meet new people and everyone comes to experience his awesome day,” Santiro said.

Most businesses are closed on this day, so that their employees can also enjoy and participate in activities and family reunions.

