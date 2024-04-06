99 Cents Only Stores to close 300+ locations

All 99 Cents Only Stores are closing down for good.

“We’re going to have to struggle more and we have to go to other places to get food,” said Briana Zepeda, Santa Maria resident.

Zepeda and family come to the 99 Cents store in Santa Maria around five to 10 times a month to do most of their grocery shopping.

“For the most part, when funds are running low, we do come here,” Zepeda said.

Friday was the first day of liquidation sales in all four states with 99 Cents Only Stores: California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas — a total of 371 locations.

“It's sad because we like coming here a lot. Everything is really affordable and you're able to save up more,” Zepeda said.

After more than 40 years in business, the company’s CEO said the decision to shut down came after several challenging years in the retail environment and impacts from the pandemic.

“Now with everything going up, it's going to be a real bummer for everyone who can barely afford anything,” said Manuel Garcia, Santa Maria resident.

The shutdown will also affect those who work there. Garcia is a former manager of the 99 Cents Only Store in Santa Maria.

“I joined the company because I saw it as a growing potential for work and a good shopping experience because everything is really affordable,” Garcia said.

Although he works at a different store now, he has friends who still work and shop at the store and is empathetic.

“It’s really bad news that stores are closing. It's going to be sad,” Garcia said.

