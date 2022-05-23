Watch
9k acres to be ignited during planned burn in San Miguel

Posted at 2:41 PM, May 23, 2022
Roughly 9,000 acres of grasslands and brush are set to be ignited in a planned burn and training at Camp Roberts Wednesday.

Camp Roberts, a California National Guard post, is located in San Miguel. The burn area stretches from north San Luis Obispo County to southern Monterey County.

It will take place on Wednesday, May 25. Smoke may be visible to residents in northern San Luis Obispo County communities.

Organizers say the burn should reduce fire hazard in the area.

Camp Roberts Fire, CAL FIRE, San Miguel Fire and other fire agencies will be on site to train in wildland firefighting techniques during the burn.

San Luis Obispo County APCD says the burn will depend on air quality conditions and could be rescheduled.

