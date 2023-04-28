9th annual "Brew at the Zoo!' returns

The city of Atascadero and the Charles Paddock Zoo is hosting the 9th Annual “Brew at the Zoo!”

This takes place Saturday, April 29 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. A variety of craft beer, wine, cider, and seltzer will be available on this exclusive evening at the zoo.

Expect a special “welcome” reception pouring of Black Market Spirits, Kula Vineyards & Winery, and Tin City Cider as you enter the zoo (first come, first served). Participating guests can expect a variety of craft breweries from San Luis Obispo County and the surrounding area.

Non-alcoholic beverages will be available for designated drivers from Paradise Shaved Ice along with plenty of water available for all guests.

Entertainment and music with Medina Light Show and Designs will include games, a costume contest, plus a hula hoop, and a dance contest. And enjoy special guests, The Vibe Setters and Garden Party.

There will be a variety of food available for purchase will include everything from BBQ to tacos to Pizza to Irish Cuisine, as well as sweets from candy to pies. Plus, attendees will receive a collectible glass to add to their collection and t-shirts available for purchase.

Online tickets are available for $40 per person (service fee is not included). Designated driver tickets are $15 per person. If not sold out, tickets will be $50 per person on the day of the event starting at 5 p.m. at the ticket booth at the zoo.

This very special event will be closed to the public and is available only for guests 21 years of age and over. Designated drivers must also be over 21 if attending this event. For more information, call (805) 461-5080.