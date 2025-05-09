A bonded pair of cats and a sweet reptile are our Pets of the Week

Every Friday, we introduce you to available pets across the Central Coast, and today we have a fun mix! Meet Shelly, Bradley, and Spot, our pets of the week!

First up is a bonded pair of cats from Woods Humane Society!

Five-year-old Shelly was brought to Woods with her two-year-old son Bradley. They are looking to be adopted as a pair to a home where they can play, enjoy treats, and lots of belly rubs. You can find them in the cattery at the Woods Shelter in San Luis Obispo.

Click here to meet Shelly, and here to meet Bradley!

Now, turning our attention just down the road to the SLO County Animal Services shelter and our first ever reptilian pet of the week. This is Spot, one of three corn snakes available right now.

She is easy to handle and loves to explore the arms, and sleeves of the people who hold her. I am told by the staff that they are easy to keep, and at just $28 for adoption, she will be great for a beginner.

Click here for more information on Spot and how you can adopt!