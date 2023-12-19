A call for help as the bus driver shortage seriously impacts Paso Robles school district

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is on the lookout for more bus drivers after routes were cut for the 2023-2024 school year. It’s an ongoing issue for the community but one the district is trying to put an end to.

PRJUSD currently has 15 certified school bus drivers but needs at least three more.

“My entire career of 28 years as a certified school bus driver for PRJUSD, we have been recruiting," Kelly Stainbrook, the Director of Maintenance, Operations, and Transportation for PRJUSD said. "We have had an ongoing natural attrition for many years. The school bus driver shortage is a national problem. Not exclusive to PRJUSD or California.”

Monica Silva with Paso Robles Joint Unified says it’s a rigorous process to become a bus driver.

“It's a rigorous process to be a bus driver," Monica Silva, Community Communications Specialist for PRJUSD said. "You have to pass the exam for the DMV, California CHP, and also through the California Department of Education.”

Drivers are in charge of getting 85 students with disabilities and 140 general education students to and from school daily.

The job also includes a route to and from San Miguel with after-school transportation at the Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, and the Oak Hill Program.

“We do have five-hour positions and we do have full-time eight-hour positions. Eight hours sounds wonderful for somebody who wants to increase their benefits and whatnot. Five hours is great for those that can only do part-time.”

Silva also says that most driver's schedules are not a normal 9-5, which makes it harder to attract applicants.

Stainbrook says amidst the current shortage, some parents have formed vanpools. The district is also opening some schools up earlier for drop off and using van/paraeducator drivers for students with disabilities. The pay starts at $21.84 an hour.