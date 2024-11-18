A celebration of life held for Dr. Howard Hayashi brought nearly 2,000 people

Nearly 2,000 people came to the celebration of life for Dr. Howard Hayashi on Saturday in Pismo Beach.

Hayashi passed away at the end of October from battling pancreatic cancer.

His son, Michael Hayashi, shared memories of his dad.

“He was an amazing dad and he showed me what it takes to be a man and what kind of man I want to be,” Hayashi said.

Hayashi was known in many ways on the Central Coast.

He was a family man, a friend, a surgeon for more than 40 years, and more.

“I didn’t realize the scale of how far my dad’s reach went until he passed,” Hayashi said. "Always growing up we would walk into grocery stores and people would come rushing up to him, and thanking him for saving their life or their loved ones' life."

Michael Hayashi said his dad was making jokes until the end.

He asked his dad how he was going to fill his big shoes (legacy) in the community. To which Howard replied that his shoe size was only 9.5.

Howard Hayashi’s medical school colleagues from his UC Davis Class of ‘82 reunited on Saturday sharing stories, laughing, and remembering his legacy.

Allan Shill is part of that group.

“He pulled me out of being isolated and told me to meet some friends, so I got to meet these guys,” Shill said. "We spent four years working hard and having a lot of fun."

He was remembered by the group as the friend who brought everyone together.

“He would never turn down anyone who needed care and did what needed to be done to take care of anyone in the community. Everyone knew him for it and loved him for it."

Moving forward, Michael Hayashi wants to keep his dad’s same values and use them throughout the community.

“Dad dedicated his life to helping people and that’s what I want to do with mine,” Hyashi said.