A celebration was held for Santa Maria's "Bicycle Bob" 100th birthday

A pillar of Santa Maria celebrated Robert Mettauer's 100th birthday on Saturday and community members came together to throw him a party.

Robert Mettauer, better known as ‘Bicycle Bob’ served as a World War II Navy veteran in his early life.

He moved to Santa Maria in the 80’s where he took up biking in his free time.

By age 95, he had biked 100 thousand miles.

Bob's daughter, Laura, says that he's so well-known in the community because of his outgoing personality.

"When he graduated from high school, that same day, he joined the Navy and went into service, in World War II,” said Laura Mettauer, Bob's daughter. "As you can tell from this event, he's friends with everyone. He's a very social person. Everyone loves him. He does good work. He's just lived a good life. He's a good person.”

Members of the U.S. Navy stationed at Port Hueneme visited the celebration to present Bob with a commemorative coin and a flag for his service.