A Central Coast community spent the day on Sunday collecting donations for local veterans.

"Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down" was at Walmart in Lompoc today collecting the items. KSBY News stopped by and spoke to the Lompoc representative of the organization, Ken Aostini.

He says there have not been as many donations today as there have been in the past and adds it's most likely due to inflation.

“It's been a very successful event. We've been doing it now for this is probably about our fourth or fifth year doing this here at Wal-Mart. I was born and raised in this community, and it always amazes me what a given community it is and always has been,” said Aostini.

Sunday’s donations will be given to veterans in need at the October 28th "Veterans Stand Down" event that will be held at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

To see more information about that event you can visit this link.