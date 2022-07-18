A Central Coast Foodbank is gearing up for its Empty Bowls Fundraiser

The Empy Bowls Fundraiser hosted by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County in Lompoc will take place on July 27, 2022 at 11 A.M.

The event was halted for two years thanks to pandemic restrictions.

The fundraiser will be at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center located at 1120 West Ocean Avenue, Lompoc, CA.

Organizers said when guests come, they get a bowl of their choice and can taste soups from dozens of local restaurants.

"This year we hope to raise $45,000 for the city of Lompoc, said Anna Boren, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Donar and Relations Supervisor.

The foodbank said guests will also get to take the bowls home as a reminder that there are people facing empty bowls in the community each day.

“The need in north county is a little high this year, especially after the pandemic, people are still recovering and the food bank is here to help them,” added Boren.

If you want to participate in the Empty Bowls Fundraiser, you can buy a ticket online.

For more information, click here.