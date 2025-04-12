'A different experience': Cal Poly's Poly Royal Rodeo returns to San Luis Obispo

People from all over come out to enjoy the Cal Poly and this year's event is underway.

"A lot of schools have their football team and that’s the big thing, but for us, it’s definitely the rodeo,” said Cal Poly student Lillian Rehermann.

Cal Poly’s Poly Royal Rodeo is considered the biggest among colleges throughout the country.

“It’s just a different experience. You get to see the students on animals and seeing them, they’ve been prepping for this all year round,” said another student, Michaela Garey.

Cal Poly parent Andrew Siscily has come to the rodeo for the past two years to support his son, champion saddle bronc rider Matt Ciscily.

“He hopes to take first in the Poly Royal. He took first last year,” Cicisly said.

He said his son’s rodeo dreams were all his own.

“Growing up, he was not a cowboy or saddle bronc rider and he got into it. He started at Cuesta College and has since transferred to Cal Poly and he's always wanted to get into the rodeo circuit. And his mom and I thought he was crazy and he jumped into it about three years ago and he became number one in the state of California very quickly,” Cicisly added.

While the rest of the Cicisly family doesn’t have rodeo experience, the rodeo’s quickly become a family favorite.

“We didn't we didn't grow up in this type of environment, and now we're, we're all in,” Cicisly said.

The rodeo will conclude Saturday night. Tickets are sold out.

For more information on how traffic from the rodeo and other events at Cal Poly this weekend could impact you if you're in the area, click here.