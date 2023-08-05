A dream come true: This month is your chance to swim in the infamous Hearst Castle pool

A once-in-a-lifetime experience could be yours if you are willing to shell out some cash to take a luxurious dip in the iconic Neptune Pool at Hearst Castle.

Hearst Castle, once owned by media mogul William Randolph Hearst, is an estate in San Simeon built by architect Julia Morgan. It is now the only art museum operated by California State Parks.

The Neptune Pool is one of two truly unique pools at Hearst Castle and is rarely open to public use. Even those who work for the castle appear to be barred from dipping into the pool, though in the past staff claim they were granted a two-hour swim just once a year.

Now, there is a chance to swim in the Neptune Pool once again for anyone willing to pay the price. On Aug. 19 and 26, members of the Foundation at Hearst Castle and their guests have two chances to attend an evening swim and it's all in the name of fundraising.

The cost to join the foundation varies, with an annual membership of $500 per person and going up from there.

If you are a member, you can book a reservation for $1,000 to swim in the Neptune Pool. Tickets are limited.

According to the foundation's website, the purpose of the event is to raise money for the Foundation's STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) programs which serve youth from underserved communities in the state. Tickets are also 95% tax-deductible.

Thefirst event on Aug. 19is limited to 50 guests and is called the Hollywood at Hearst Castle Neptune Pool Swim.

According to the foundation, this is 'reminiscent of the old Hollywood gatherings hosted by William Randolph Hearst himself, you will begin your experience with a scenic ride up to the Enchanted Hill. Then, head to historic dressing rooms and pick up a cabana towel in preparation to swim in the iconic Neptune Pool. Splash around or stroll spectacular surrounding terraces, and take in the sunset view and jazzy tunes. Satiate your palate with a curated selection of savory and sweet treats, and the Central Coast's exceptional wines and craft beer.'

There will also be a star-studded host committee for members to mingle with such as Nigel Lythgoe, creator of "So You Think You Can Dance"; Richard Wolffe, a U.S. columnist for the Guardian; Paul Scheer, one of the funny guys from the TV series "The League," and June Diane Raphael, an actress from "Grace and Frankie" and "Burning Love"

The swim on Aug. 26 is limited to 40 guests and also cost $1,000. This will be just a regular pool day with no celebrities, however, the money will still support STEAM.

The Neptune Pool is 104 feet long, 58 feet wide, and 95 feet wide at the alcove. It is 3.5 feet deep at the west end, 10 feet at the drains, and holds 345,000 gallons of water. The pool was built, with the castle's indoor Roman Pool, in the 1920s and '30s.

The pool underwent renovations and reopened in 2018 after a $10 million project to fix cracks that were leaking about 5,000 gallons a day before it was drained in 2014.