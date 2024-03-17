A new housing project is coming to downtown San Luis Obispo

Just off Higuera Street in downtown San Luis Obispo, a five story loft is being built.

Rick Laporte, the manager of the nearby Captain Nemo Comics and Games, is optimistic about the new development.

“More people in the area means more potential customers. That means more people living across the street which means more potential regular customers,” Laporte said.

However, parking downtown San Luis Obispo is still a concern for many business owners.

“As long as they don’t steal our parking, I have no problem with more people coming in,” Laporte said.

The owner of Mistura restaurant Nicola Allegretta, agreed.

“We reduce our revenue if people cannot find parking,” Allegretta said.

The new housing development will have 36 apartments. There will be a concrete podium parking garage on the first floor.

The other four floors will be rented units with two designated as affordable housing.

Next door to the complex, Allegretta said he is in favor of expanding the downtown area.

“I think it can be beneficial and bring some people,” Allegretta said.

The city of San Luis Obispo said some people expressed concerns about the relationship to nearby historical resources and potential impacts on a nearby neighborhood.

Those behind the project said they recognize new construction does impact those in the immediate area the most, but hope the project ends up being a positive thing for the community.

The project is estimated to be finished in March of next year.