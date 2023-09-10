A local car club hosted its annual car show to raise money for college students

A local car club hosted its annual all-Ford car show to raise money for students at Allan Hancock College.

Roughly 164 fords were on display at the Orcutt Union Plaza on Saturday.

Organizers from the Santa Maria Model A Ford Club say this is their 21st year raising money for the college's industrial technology program.

“There's no place you're going to find so many beautiful Fords and no matter which one you like or which one you grew up with, we probably have it here,” said Jay McCord, Model A Ford Club of America.

This year, the local Ford club will have donated about a hundred thousand dollars total to the Allan Hancock Foundation.