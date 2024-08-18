Positive Ride provides power wheelchairs for people with disabilities

An overcast day in Pismo Beach did not stop John Reid and his wife Nikki Reich from trying something new.

“This is the first time we've been out in a long time,” Reich said.

It is an opportunity not many people with certain disabilities get to experience—going on to the beach.

Thanks to a device that temporarily converts a wheelchair into a battery-powered vehicle that can handle different types of ground like sand or gravel, certain obstacles are no longer an issue.

“People in wheelchairs need access and there are ways that it can happen,” Reich said.

Reid’s been battling colon cancer for the past ten years and recently was diagnosed with a rare brain disease, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), making it hard for him to talk, walk, and move his eyes.

It wasn't long ago John Reid was actively involved in the Central Coast community.

“Barely just a year ago he was on stage reading poetry and now it's difficult for him to talk and open his eyes,” Reich said.

Reid’s wife says she wants him to enjoy the outdoors again since he used to hike all the time.

“It's hard to get someone who used to be in bare feet all the time running around staying at home and not getting a full life,” Reich said.

Positive Ride gives people with disabilities the opportunity to ride in their power wheelchairs called 'Freedom Trax' to beaches, trails, and other places around the Central Coast that most people in wheelchairs are not able to access.

“I can come off the beach or anywhere and get into an ADA-accessible bathroom or restaurant, go right in, stay in my tracks and I don't have to worry about getting off and they don't get in the way,” said Travis Jecker, Founder of Positive Ride.

The machine has adjustable widths and lengths. It weighs about 70 pounds. The best part is the non-profit doesn't charge people with disabilities anything for a ride on the beach or hiking trails.

Reich and her husband were thankful for the opportunity.

“We’re really just trying to find all the joy in the world to give him and live it up every day together," said Reich. "I'm glad to be able to find these things in the area for him."

If you want to find out how to volunteer or donate to the organization, click here.