A local non-profit joined forces with community members

Today at Pioneer Park, Ladies for Legacy organized an event to provide boys and girls with backpacks and school supplies at no cost to the parents.

“I have four kids of my own so I know how expensive things can be and see a need and fill a need it truly take a village to raise anybody and it’s just kind of us giving back,” Michelle Baltierra, Ladies of Legacy Events Coordinator said.

“As a parent it’s helpful that the community is willing to help our parents,” Santa Maria resident Veronica Gonzalez said.

“To see the kids smile, to see the kids happy to see the kids run sprung and excited about getting a backpack and school supplies,” Volunteer, Eddie Galeras, said.

“The whole idea is to let any child go without,”Clara Miranda, Ladies for Legacies Founder, said.

Everyone who showed up received backpacks with school supplies: pencils, pens and spiral notebooks.

“When it comes to youth, they need to be prepared on that first day of school, and some families are not able to do that,” Miranda said.

Veronica Gonzalez recently decided to enroll her daughter in preschool this year.

“It was kind of unexpected like I don’t know, like I haven’t had time to go ahead and get some supplies for her,” Gonzalez said.

“She’s my only child so getting some help is really beneficial for me right now," Gonzalez continued.

This is the generation to come and we want to support them in any way that we can,” Miranda said.

Miranda came up with the supply drive because she knows the need is there and the rewards are often immediate.

“The goal is to try to be a blessing to as many many families as possible, and inspire their kids, not have stress about where they're going to get their supplies from just to be prepared,” Miranda said.

Anyone who was not able to stay until the end of the event won’t be left out, as volunteers collected their information and will personally deliver backpacks and school supplies to their homes.

