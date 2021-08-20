"A lot of us are coming to terms:" Veteran encourages others to seek help

As the crisis in Afghanistan continues, the San Luis Obispo Veterans Center is reaching out to local veterans.

Morgan Boyd is a Veterans Services Officer at the center. He fought in Afghanistan and Iraq and says that the current events leave him facing complicated emotions.

"Like many of my brothers and sisters," Boyd told KSBY, "a lot of us are experiencing a lot of emotions with what has transpired over the last few days."

The Afghan government collapsed when the Taliban took control of Kabul on Aug. 15. U.S. military forces had been active in the country for 20 years.

"A part of you feels it was all for nothing," Boyd said.

He emphasized that very few people are armed with the tools to navigate the complicated emotions.

"A lot of us are coming to terms with those that we're leaving in the country," Boyd said, "and what subsequently will happen to them if action isn't taken."

Boyd says it is important to reach out for counsel and not to isolate during this time.

"At least start there," he said ."Go talk to somebody."

The San Luis Obispo Veterans Center can help connect veterans with resources, like professional counseling. And for Boyd, the journey is personal.

"Something that has helped me considerably, throughout my personal journey, is getting help when I need it," he said.

Boyd also encourages residents, veterans or not, to speak out to local leaders to advocate for Afghan residents who need to leave the country.