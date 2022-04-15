There are a lot of things happening this holiday weekend.

If you are staying in town, here is a mix of family-friendly events around San Luis Obispo County.

Pismo Beach Street Fair

Kick off your weekend at the Pismo Beach Street Fair!

There will be local makers, live music, food and lots of family friendly activities for the kids!

It’s happening at the Pismo Beach Premium outlets on Friday, April 15 from 1pm to 7pm.

Cayucos Dog Parade

A town favorite is back!

See pups and their humans strut their stuff in their best spring attire at the Cayucos Dog Parade.

The parade starts at 12pm at Cayucos Pier and will make a loop around town, then back to the pier.

The event is sponsored by the Cayucos Lioness Club.

You can make donations to the Mutt Mitts program to help pay for doggy bags at the event.

Free waste drop-off in Atascadero

If spring cleaning is more your speed this weekend, people in Atascadero can take advantage of a free drop-off for things that no longer bring them joy!

This event makes it easy for residents to dispose of large items, green waste and hazardous material safely.

It’s free for Atascadero Waste Management customers.

Proof of address is required.

𝗪𝗛𝗘𝗡:

• April 16-23, 2022 - drop off week

7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

• April 18-22, 2022 - paper shredding, at AWA's Customer Service Center, 8740 Pueblo Avenue, Suite B,

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

𝗪𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘:

Chicago Grade Landfill – 2290 Homestead Road, Templeton, CA 93465

𝗛𝗢𝗪: Residents can request a voucher for the event by contacting Waste Management at 805-466-3636 or by visiting the local office at 8740 Pueblo Aveue, Suite B, Atascadero, 93422. No trailers will be accepted.

𝘼𝙘𝙘𝙚𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙨:

• household waste, including sofas, small household appliances, loose items need to be bagged

• green waste

• scrap metal (must be separated)

• hazardous waste (only accepted on saturdays between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

𝙉𝙤𝙣-𝘼𝙘𝙘𝙚𝙥𝙩𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙨:

• commercial construction or landscaping debris or landscaping companies

• universal waste

For more information, please contact Waste Management at 805-466-3636.

Springfest at SLO Brew Rock

This free, all-ages event kicks off Saturday at noon until 9pm.

There will be live music all day, a local shopping marketplace, a showing of independent films and food and drinks for sale.

10% of beer sales are going towards the nonprofit @17_strong.

Local Egg Hunts

And finally, egg hunts are taking place this Easter weekend, including Easter Eggstravaganza at Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach, which will feature bounce houses, games crafts and eggs hunts in age groups.

Also taking place, the 29th Annual Family Egg Hunt and Festival at Elm Park in Arroyo Grande, featuring bunny hop races, carnival games, and free hot dogs.

Both events are on Saturday from 10am to 1pm.

