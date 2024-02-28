A new hotel across the street from Paso Robles City Park? Planning Commission to vote Tuesday night

A partially vacant building on 11th Street across from City Park in downtown Paso Robles could be the future site of a new hotel.

The city's Planning Commission is expected to vote Tuesday night on whether to allow a new hotel and commercial building to occupy the space.

Part of the building was previously occupied by Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate Company. The proposed development would involve demolishing that part of the building to make way for a three-story building with three commercial tenant spaces along with 12 hotel suites on the first and second floors.

The other part of the building would remain the same. It’s currently home to Taste! restaurant.

The proposal also includes a 370-square-foot outdoor patio for Taste!

Taste! did not respond for comment in time for publication of this story.

The Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Library/Conference Center Council Chamber at 1000 Spring Street. Click here for information on how to watch virtually.