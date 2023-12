A person was rescued from a cliff at Cave Landing in Avila Beach on Thursday morning according to CAL FIRE SLO.

The incident was reported just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1700 block of Cave Landing Rd.

The person who was trapped on the cliff was successfully rescued and is being evaluated by EMS personnel.

KSBY reached out to CAL FIRE SLO for further information but no other details are being released at this time.