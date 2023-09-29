City of Grover Beach identifies facilities in need of upgrades

Several city buildings in Grover Beach are in line for upgrades.

At the Grover Beach City Council meeting on September 25, the city received findings from a Facilities Condition and Needs Assessment that identified key maintenance needs throughout the city.

“Community is really only as strong as the infrastructure and facilities and services that help to underpin and support the community,” said City Manager Matthew Bronson.

Last year, the city conducted an assessment of its facilities to determine long-term needs.

“It looked at the current conditions of our facilities. What are our maintenance needs and what facilities do we really need in the future,” Bronson said.

There were five facilities identified and studied in this report.

“The police station, city hall, our Grover Beach Community Center, Ramona Garden Park Center, which is a separate community center on a smaller scale and then our Emergency Operations Center,” Bronson said.

He says they are all outdated, ranging from 20 to 65 years old.

The estimated cost to upgrade the facilities is $16.7 million. Funding has not yet been determined because the proposal is still in the early stages. Bronson said the process could take years.

