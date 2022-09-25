A push for blood alcohol monitoring systems in new vehicles to stop impaired driving

The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that blood alcohol monitoring systems be put in all new vehicles in the U.S.

The purpose of requiring blood alcohol monitoring systems in cars would be to make roads safer by working to stop an intoxicated person from driving.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) is actively on the lookout for impaired drivers through campaigns and checkpoints.

CHP said one American dies every 22 minutes because of an alcohol-related crash.

The agency found that 17,000 people die every year in the U.S. for the same reason.

Mother's Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is supporting this recommendation and hopes it is implemented soon.

"Once this technology is in all new cars insurance and super highway safety estimates that it will save more than 9,400 lives every year coming closer to eliminating drunk driving than we've ever come before," said MADD National President Alex Otte.

In order to be adopted, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has to enact the recommendation.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the recommendation could be effective as early as three years from now.