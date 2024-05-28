‘A Renewed appreciation.’ Taps, 21-gun salute and speakers part of Santa Maria Memorial Day ceremony

In Santa Maria at the Santa Maria Cemetery, many people were in attendance at Monday’s Memorial Day Ceremony.

Many showed up to not only to pay their respects but to acknowledge the sacrifices service men and women have made throughout our nation’s history for our freedom.

The event included TAPs, and a 21-gun salute, Colonel Mark Shoemaker from Vandenberg Space Force Base was one of two speakers.

“A renewed appreciation for the sacrifices that the military men had to give for their country you know, giving lives, in sacrifice for freedom,”said Colonel Shoemaker.

With community members attending the event to support their loved ones.

“My, Stepdad, Leander Gatewood. Army. My brother, Harvey Foreman, Air Force, and, my nephew, is a Marine. So, honoring the fallen as well as those that have served and currently serving,” said Santa Maria resident, Pat Foreman.

For all those in attendance, a sense of remembrance and reflection of those who had given the ultimate sacrifice and thinking of those who are currently serving a safe return home.