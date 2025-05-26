A streak of light soared across the Central Coast sky this weekend: Here's what it was

On Saturday evening, a mysterious streak of bright light in the night sky caught the attention of some local residents as it flew over the Central Coast.

The National Aeronautics and Space Associasion (NASA) debunked the mystery on Sunday, confirming that the streak of light was actually a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft making its return from the International Space Station (ISS).

Debby Hoeflich A local resident caught a glimpse of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft as it soared through the sky on Saturday evening.

The capsule undocked from the ISS on Friday morning, carrying about 6,700 pounds of supplies and microgravity experiments back to Earth on a nearly 37-hour journey.

The unpiloted spacecraft soared through the sky over the Central Coast around 10:35 p.m. on Saturday.

According to NASA, it successfully splashed down off the coast of Oceanside around 10:44 p.m.

The return of the Dragon capsule marks SpaceX's 32nd commercial resupply services mission to the ISS for NASA.