Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

A-Town Diner to re-open under new owners

atown diner.jpg
KSBY
A-Town Diner switching ownership
atown diner.jpg
Posted at 10:37 AM, Sep 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-10 13:37:47-04

A-Town Diner is opening its doors again after closing on Sept. 3.

Robert and Melinda Davis are re-opening the diner and have spent the last eight days making sure everything is ready for the diner’s grand re-opening on Sept. 10.

Along with new owners, A-Town Diner is also getting new hours of operation.

The diner will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with the possibility of extending their hours through dinner if they eventually can.

Despite a few changes, the owners say the classic menu and diner feel won’t be going anywhere.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (10).png