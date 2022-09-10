A-Town Diner to re-open under new owners

A-Town Diner is opening its doors again after closing on Sept. 3.

Robert and Melinda Davis are re-opening the diner and have spent the last eight days making sure everything is ready for the diner’s grand re-opening on Sept. 10.

Along with new owners, A-Town Diner is also getting new hours of operation.

The diner will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with the possibility of extending their hours through dinner if they eventually can.

Despite a few changes, the owners say the classic menu and diner feel won’t be going anywhere.