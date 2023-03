A portion of Highway 41 in the Atascadero area will remain closed overnight.

The road from Los Altos Road to San Gabriel Road closed around 2 p.m. Tuesday due to downed trees, wires and slide activity, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans says its Geotech team will be on site Wednesday to assess the damage and determine the next steps needed in order to reopen the road.

Caltrans advises drivers to use Highway 46 or Highway 101 as detours.