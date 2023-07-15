'A Walk on the Wild Side' at the Santa Barbara County Fair

The Santa Barbara County Fair continues through the weekend with carnival rides, fried foods, livestock exhibits, live music, and even wild animals.

Inside the Santa Maria Fairpark's pavilion and convention center, you'll find arts and crafts exhibits and a variety of vendors. That's also where you'll find the Sierra Safari Zoo's "A Walk on the Wild Side."

The animals on display include a South American raccoon, big cats, and a porcupine.

Zoo director Steve Higgs says these animals were rescued after once being owned as pets.

"We try and talk people out of definitely not having one of any of these types as pets," Higgs said. "There's a lot of people that buy them as pets, but they buy them, again, as babies. and once the babies get older, then they become too much for them to handle."

Other attractions at the fair include "Tyzen, master hypnotist" and performances by local dance groups.

The fair is open from noon until 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets at the gate are $14 for ages 6-11, $16 for ages 12-61, and $14 for seniors 62+. Kids $5 and under get in for free.

On Saturday, military and law enforcement with a valid ID can get into the fair for free.

Carnival wristbands are $45.

Parking at the Fairpark is $10 per vehicle.

Saturday night, alternative rock band Switchfoot will perform. The concert is free with paid admission to the fair.

The Santa Maria Fairpark is located at 937 S. Thornburg St. in Santa Maria.